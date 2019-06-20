National Burger Day comes to Louth fast food outlets

Today is National Burger Day and to celebrate hundreds of fast food outlets across Ireland are offering their customers a buy one burger get one free offer all day.

The offer runs all day today and we have the full list here - just in time for dinner!

AN CAFE BREWAN CAFÉ BREW UNIT 19, THE BREWERY BUSINESS PARK, ARDEE ROAD, DUNDALK



MULLEN’S CASTLETOWN ROAD, DUNDALK



TONY’S PIZZERIA 83 PARK STREET, DUNDALK



GINO’S DINER 88 CLANBRASSIL STREET, DUNDALK



MULLEN’S RODEN PLACE, DUNDALK



TONY’S GRILL AVENUE ROAD, DUNDALK

For more details see: www.nationalburgerday.ie/