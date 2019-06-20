FREE BURGERS

National Burger Day comes to Louth fast food outlets

Today is National Burger Day and to celebrate hundreds of fast food outlets across Ireland are offering their customers a buy one burger get one free offer all day. 

The offer runs all day today and we have the full list here - just in time for dinner!  

AN CAFE BREWAN CAFÉ BREW UNIT 19, THE BREWERY BUSINESS PARK, ARDEE ROAD, DUNDALK
 
MULLEN’S CASTLETOWN ROAD, DUNDALK
 
TONY’S PIZZERIA 83 PARK STREET, DUNDALK
 
GINO’S DINER 88 CLANBRASSIL STREET, DUNDALK
 
MULLEN’S RODEN PLACE, DUNDALK
 
TONY’S GRILL AVENUE ROAD, DUNDALK

For more details see: www.nationalburgerday.ie/ 