FREE BURGERS
National Burger Day comes to Louth fast food outlets
Today is National Burger Day and to celebrate hundreds of fast food outlets across Ireland are offering their customers a buy one burger get one free offer all day.
The offer runs all day today and we have the full list here - just in time for dinner!
AN CAFE BREWAN CAFÉ BREW UNIT 19, THE BREWERY BUSINESS PARK, ARDEE ROAD, DUNDALK
MULLEN’S CASTLETOWN ROAD, DUNDALK
TONY’S PIZZERIA 83 PARK STREET, DUNDALK
GINO’S DINER 88 CLANBRASSIL STREET, DUNDALK
MULLEN’S RODEN PLACE, DUNDALK
TONY’S GRILL AVENUE ROAD, DUNDALK
For more details see: www.nationalburgerday.ie/
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on