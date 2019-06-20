Louth County Council
New restaurant planned for Fairways Centre outside Dundalk
Planning application lodged with Louth County Council
A new restaurant is planned for the Fairways Centre just outside Dundalk.
An application lodged with Louth County Council this week, sees Wonderglade seek planning permission to change Unit 5 in the Fairways Centre, from "an existing retail unit to a restaurant and all associated site development works".
The application, which is at a pre-validation stage, was received by Louth County Council on June 19. A decision is due by August 8, with submissions due by July 23.
