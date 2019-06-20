Fall in number of planning permissions granted for each type of dwelling in Louth

There was a huge fall in the number of houses for which planning permission was granted in the first quarter of 2019(Q1), compared with the same period last year.

According to Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures released today, planning permission was granted for 73 houses in Q1 2019, compared with 193 in Q1 2018.

Looking at the figures, it can be seen that the biggest fall has been in multi-development houses. Six planning permission applications for 35 housing units were granted in the first quarter of this year, compared to six applications for 150 housing units in Q1 2018.

For one off houses, 38 applications for 38 houses were granted in Q1 2019, compared with 43 in the same period in 2018.

Planning permissions granted for private flats/apartments in Louth also saw a fall in Q1 of this year. Three planning applications for 23 units were granted in the first quarter of this year, compared with eight applications for 58 units granted in Q1 2018.