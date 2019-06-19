A dog a day was impounded in May by Louth County Council

30 dogs were impounded by Louth County Council during the month of May - almost one a day - according to the Operations and Waste Management monthly report produced by the Council.

Of the 30 dogs impounded, 14 were stray dogs and 16 were surrendered by its owners.

Seven dogs were reclaimed by owners during the month, eight were rehomed direct and 20 were rehomed to welfare groups.

There was one fine issued for dog fouling during the month.

The Council sold 448 dog licences during May and made 206 house calls for licence checks. This led to 53 section 16 Notices being issued, which are a request to produce a licence within 10 days.

There was also 88 fixed penalty notices issued in relation to dog licences during the month.