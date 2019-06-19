Dundalk's Seek urban arts festival hosting walking tours and wrap party

Seek – Contemporary Urban Arts Festival, which is currently taking place in Dundalk will host a wrap party in The Spirit Store this Saturday night.

The festival is centred around promoting visual arts in Dundalk over a five year period by commissioning established and emerging artists, locally, nationally and from abroad, to help promote the town culturally and artistically, repositioning the area as a vibrant hub for creativity.

A piece by local artist Omin at the side of the Imperial Hotel

2019's festival features three large scale murals which are currently being painted across Dundalk Town Centre by Aches (on Earl Street), Omin (at the side of the Imperial Hotel) and James Earley (Patrick Street) completed on Saturday, June 22, culminating in wrap party.

The wrap party is sponsored by Elk.Studios and Thinking Cap and features music and visuals from: Savwar and Mr. Millians.

Entry for the night is free. See www.seekartsdundalk.com for more information on this innovative visual arts festival.

To keep up to date with the progress of these outstanding works see: www.instagram.com/seek_dundalk/?hl=en

There are also walking tours which are taking place every day from 2pm until Saturday.

The organisers said: "Join our guides to visit each site in the 2019 Seek Contemporary Urban Arts Festival - learn about the artists, the local 'historical figures' who they are representing through their work and see other sites of interest along the route. From 2pm each day during the festival, Sunday 16 - Saturday 22 June. Meet at Dundalk Tourist office, Market Square."

See: www.facebook.com/events/567848190288914/