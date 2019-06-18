€125,000 funding announced for self-catering accommodation in Inniskeen

Funding of €125,000 has been announced for new self-catering accommodation in Inniskeen, Co Monaghan, according to Northern Sound Radio.

Northern Sound say that the funding, which has been allocated through the Rural Tourism Category of the LEADER programme, is being provided for the renovation and extension of a cottage in the Carrickakelly area.

The funding will be delivered through the Monaghan Local Community Development Committee.

You can find out more about the type of projects the LEADER programme in Monaghan funds, and how to apply for this funding here.