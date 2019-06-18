Plea to help find owner of diamond ring lost three years ago

The PSNi in Newry have put out a call via Twitter to help them reunite a diamond ring with its owner.

The diamond ring was actually found in Tesco in Newry three years ago, and a renewed search is now underway to help find the owner.

PSNI in Newry have asked that if the owner can come forward, and can prove it, they should call 101 and quote the reference number 1113 14/06/19.