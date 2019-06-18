Diesel laundering waste clean up costs Louth CoCo almost €44,000 so far in 2019

Louth County Council have had to spend €43,707 so far this year, to clean up and dispose of diesel sludge dumped in intermediate bulk containers (IBCs) in the county.

A total of nine IBCs of diesel sludge were recovered in May 2019, according to the county council's monthly report. The approximate cost of clean-up and disposal of the material is €11,239.

Three of the IBCs were located at Dromad, three at Cabbage Fields and another three in Balreggan.

So far in 2019 a total of 35 IBC’s, at a cost of €43,707 to Louth County Council, were dumped illegally in the county.

