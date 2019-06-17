BREAKING: Media asked to leave tonight’s Louth GAA County Board meeting as delegates walk out

There was a walkout of delegates from tonight’s Louth GAA County Board meeting in Darver after the media were asked to leave ahead of discussion on the county teams’ recent performances.

Chairman Des Halpenny offered no reasoning behind his request for journalists Caoimhin Reilly (Democrat) and Dan Bannon (Drogheda Independent) to exit the Charlie McAlister conference room mid-meeting.

The request came almost one hour and 20 minutes into the monthly gathering, which saw several delegates vent frustration at the county’s current state.

Robert McKenna (O’Raghallaigh’s), Paddy Farrell (St. Bride’s), Johnny Woods (Westerns), Pat O’Brien (Sean O’Mahony’s), Gerry Stewart (Roche Emmets), Stephen Murphy (Na Piarsaigh) and Jim McQuillan (St. Nicholas) were the delegates who walked out.