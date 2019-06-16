North East Forestry Group announces second Knowledge Transfer Group program

The North East Forestry Group, comprising private forest owners in Cavan, Louth, Meath and Monaghan, this week announced that they are running their second Knowledge Transfer Group (KTG) program.

Being funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, the program hopes to increase awareness of the need for proper forest management for all Private Forest owners in Cavan, Louth, Meath and Monaghan. This program will see private forest owners, or their immediate family, being paid €70 per meeting for a total of seven meetings.

There will be a series of topics discussed at these meetings in an informal structure, which will suit all private forest owners, whether a new entrant into forestry or an existing owner.

The seven meetings will include three field trips to various locations in the region. This KTG follows on from a very successful program ran by the North East Forestry Group last autumn. This, along with various forestry related topics and latest forestry news, is available on their website northeastforestrygroup.ie

Throughout Louth 2,430 hectares of forest are planted. Nearly 17,000 hectares of forest is planted in Cavan, making it the largest area of forest comprising of broadleaf and conifers trees in the Group. Meath has 12,500 hectares of planted forest. Monaghan has the third largest area of forest planted with 5,600 hectares of forest.

John Sherlock, Chairperson of North East Forestry Group said:

“This program is a fantastic opportunity for Private Forest owners large or small to gain invaluable knowledge in proper forest management. Being a member of the North East Forestry Group has many benefits.”