JOB ALERT: Concrete foreman required in County Louth area
3D Personnel Ltd
An experienced Concrete Foreman is required to join a leading building and civil engineering company with operations through-out Ireland and UK.
Working under the Site Manager, the successful Concrete Foreman will be based in the County Louth area. The Foreman will be experienced in undertaking large concrete floor construction preferably while working for a subcontractor or main contractor.
This is a great opportunity for an experienced Foreman to join a leading company that has long term work in the area.
Salary: € 55K - €60K DOE + package
Responsibilities:
- Liaising with:
- Sr Site Manager : Sub-Contractors programmes and co-ordination
- Senior Engineer : engineering details and Sub-Contractors co-ordination
- Quantity Surveyor : on cost issues
- Quality & Environmental manager : maintaining site records I accordance with ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 requirements
- H&S Officer : promoting the implementation of the Safety Management System
- Implementation of Daily and Weekly Programmes together with the issue of programme detail to sub-contractors
- Attending weekly Management Team meeting for clients Construction Team
- Maintaining the Site Diary – recording manpower levels for each sub-contractor and keeping detailed notes of all site activities
- Compiling labour allocation sheets for company direct and hired labour
- Assisting with the control of plant and equipment on site
- Co-ordinating and managing of subcontractors
- Ensuring work is carried out to the highest of standards
- Dealing with all Health and Safety issues on site
- Ability to motivate Labourers and sub-contractors
- Provide clear leadership and direction to the site team while maintaining a professional manner is essential
Please call Jason on 086 184 1361 or send CV to jmcgowan@3dpersonnel.com (All applicants must have a CV).
