JOB ALERT: Concrete foreman required in County Louth area

An experienced Concrete Foreman is required to join a leading building and civil engineering company with operations through-out Ireland and UK.

Working under the Site Manager, the successful Concrete Foreman will be based in the County Louth area. The Foreman will be experienced in undertaking large concrete floor construction preferably while working for a subcontractor or main contractor.

This is a great opportunity for an experienced Foreman to join a leading company that has long term work in the area.

Salary: € 55K - €60K DOE + package

Responsibilities:

Liaising with: Sr Site Manager : Sub-Contractors programmes and co-ordination Senior Engineer : engineering details and Sub-Contractors co-ordination Quantity Surveyor : on cost issues Quality & Environmental manager : maintaining site records I accordance with ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 requirements H&S Officer : promoting the implementation of the Safety Management System



Implementation of Daily and Weekly Programmes together with the issue of programme detail to sub-contractors

Attending weekly Management Team meeting for clients Construction Team

Maintaining the Site Diary – recording manpower levels for each sub-contractor and keeping detailed notes of all site activities

Compiling labour allocation sheets for company direct and hired labour

Assisting with the control of plant and equipment on site

Co-ordinating and managing of subcontractors

Ensuring work is carried out to the highest of standards

Dealing with all Health and Safety issues on site

Ability to motivate Labourers and sub-contractors

Provide clear leadership and direction to the site team while maintaining a professional manner is essential

Please call Jason on 086 184 1361 or send CV to jmcgowan@3dpersonnel.com (All applicants must have a CV).