Dundalk shop owner makes appeal for owner after budgie found in back of shop

Dundalk shop owner Ciarán Mackin from Mackin's Leathergoods on Park Street in Dundalk, has made an appeal for the owner of a budgie to contact him, after it was found at the back of his shop this morning.

Mr Mackin took to Facebook this morning to make the appeal saying "I've found a wee budgie out the back of the shop....we need to get him back to his owner..... thanks Ciarán Mackin"

If anyone can help out you can contact Leathergoods on 042 933 4275.