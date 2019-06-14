Dundalk Gardaí appeal for dashcam footage following sexual assault

Gardaí in Dundalk have made an appeal this morning to motorists to check their dashcam for footage, following a sexual assault on the Táin Walk that links the Inner Relief Road to the Newry Road, yesterday evening.

The incident took place at around 19.45 on Thursday evening. A woman (early 20s) was seriously assaulted when she was going for a walk and a man approached her from behind and assaulted her.

The suspect is a male in his 20s and was wearing a grey tracksuit top and bottoms. He has a tight haircut, with fair hair, is around 6'2" and has a tanned complexion.

The man left the area on foot and made his was out of Táin walk and headed north on to the Inner Relief Road (N52).

Gardaí are appealing for any person who witnessed the incident or with any information to contact them at Dundalk Garda station on 042 - 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Gardaí are further seeking any drivers of vehicles or cyclists with dash cam footage who were in the Newry Road or the Inner Relief road at the Táin Bridge area at this time to check their dash cams footage and contact Dundalk Garda station.