Communications

Vodafone Ireland investigating 'potential outage' in Dundalk

Broadband, mobile, fixed line

David Lynch

Reporter:

David Lynch

Vodafone Ireland investigating 'potential outage' in Dundalk

Vodafone Ireland investigating 'potential outage' in Dundalk

Vodafone Ireland have stated that they are currently looking into a potential outage of its fixed and mobile services across Ireland this afternoon, with reports of services in Dundalk also being impacted.

There are reports across Vodafone networks throughout Europe of issues with connecting to the internet and using their phones to send messages.