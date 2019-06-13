Vodafone Ireland investigating 'potential outage' in Dundalk

Vodafone Ireland have stated that they are currently looking into a potential outage of its fixed and mobile services across Ireland this afternoon, with reports of services in Dundalk also being impacted.

There are reports across Vodafone networks throughout Europe of issues with connecting to the internet and using their phones to send messages.

We are currently investigating a potential disruption to our fixed and mobile services. We thank you for your patience as we work to get this resolved. — Vodafone Ireland (@VodafoneIreland) June 13, 2019

The below map shows the impact level of the outage across Ireland (downdetector.ie)