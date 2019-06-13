Boots Dundalk now offering a Travel Vaccination Service

Boots Ireland has today announced that it will offer a Travel Vaccination Service in its Dundalk store in Louth.

Earlier this year Boots became the first pharmacy in Ireland to offer a Travel Vaccination Service for customers travelling to certain long-haul destinations. The service has since expanded to 20 more stores as demand grows.

The Boots Travel Vaccination Service offers protection against a broad range of diseases or infections, which can be found in many exotic or remote travel destinations. The service will provide Boots customers in Louth with convenient access at a time that suits them, with the Dundalk store also offering late night and weekend opening hours. The vaccinations will be administered by specially trained pharmacists.

Visiting exotic holiday destinations like Bali, India and Vietnam can bring travellers into contact with diseases that are rare, or don’t occur in Ireland, meaning vaccinations are recommended ahead of visiting these destinations to ensure protection while travelling.

The Boots Travel Vaccination service is easily accessible through the following steps:

Book an appointment in one of the 30 selected Boots pharmacies, or online at www.boots.ie

Complete an initial pre-travel consultation with a doctor who will prescribe the recommended vaccinations**. This consultation can be completed online.

Visit the pharmacy for your vaccination appointment and the vaccinations will be administered by the specially trained Boots pharmacist

The cost of the service will vary depending on the type, and the number of vaccinations required.

To find out more or to book your vaccinations simply go into a Boots pharmacy or book online at www.boots.ie.