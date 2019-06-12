Number of roles available at Kingspan Century Carrickmacross plant

Kingspan Century is Ireland’s leading provider and innovator in off-site construction. Benefiting from state-of-the-art construction technology and our unique expertise, our Engineered Timber Systems offer high performance solutions to both the residential and commercial sectors.

With Kingspan Century’s continued expansion through the commencement of manufacturing operations at Kingspan’s existing Carrickmacross facility, we invite applications from motivated and ambitious candidates, seeking to work in a progressive and innovative environment, for the following positions:

Production Manager

Engineered Timber Systems

We are seeking an experienced Manager to organise and oversee the production operations at our Carrickmacross plant. Reporting to the Manufacturing Manager the successful candidate will be responsible for all aspects of pre-production planning,

production control and supervision. Extensive know-how in production procedures is essential with an ability to direct personnel

towards maximum performance.

Production Supervisor

Candidates primary responsibility will be to oversee the daily operation of our production lines. Reporting to the Production Manager, the successful candidate will have to manage multiple priorities in a manufacturing environment, while maintaining a high level of safety, quality and efficiency.

Team Leaders

Reporting to the Production Supervisor, Team Leaders are responsible for being a leadership resource to team members, providing knowledge, experience, motivation, support and advice. A Team Leader will have an understanding of production procedures and will assist team members in their implementation to a high level of safety, quality and efficiency.

Operative Positions

Full training will be given and opportunities for versatility training to other production areas will also be available as candidates progress.

General Operatives

Working as part of the production team, candidates will be required to perform manual operations associated with Engineered Timber manufacturing lines.

Machine Operators

Candidates will require experience in the operation of CNC / Automated Production Machinery and should have the ability to

interpret plans and to read work instructions.

Forklift Drivers

Experienced Forklift / Combilift drivers required for the unloading of raw material, distribution to workstations and loading of

finished product.

Further details of roles and candidate requirements are available at www.kingspancentury.com

Applications can be made with CV by post, in person or email to: century@kingspan.com

Kingspan Century Limited

Dundalk Road, Carrickmacross

Co. Monaghan, A81 VW92

Tel: +353 (0)47 38400