Retained permission sought for temporary signage on protected structure in Dundalk

An application seeking retained planning permission has been lodged with Louth County Council this week, seeking "retention permission for the erection of temporary signage to the front elevation" of the old Queen's Hotel at the junction of Earl Street and Crowe Street in Dundalk.

The former Queen's Hotel is a protected structure, dating back to 1772. It is an eight-bay four-storey over basement with attic that was remodelled some time around 1865, according to Louth County Council's record of protected structures.

The application was made by Catherine Fee. A decision is due on the application by August 5, with submissions due by July 15.