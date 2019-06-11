New Dundalk Municipal District Chairman wants to push boundaries with powers available to District

New Dundalk Municipal District Cathaoirleach John McGahon says he wants to push the boundaries with regards to the powers the District has.

The Dundalk Democrat spoke to Cllr McGahon following his election as Chairman of the District, with the Fine Gael councillor saying he was "delighted" to be elected to the position.

"I held this position two years ago and I feel like I still have a lot of work to do", said Cllr McGahon.

"Now that I'm coming back as a more experienced councillor, I've been a councillor for five years now, I can see a lot of areas where we can try and improve.

"The Municipal District, because of changes to legislation is now a borough district, so it's really to recognise that and to realise that the Municipal District isn't just a kind of committee or anything like that.

"It's a body with real powers and it's up to us to really push the boundaries with those powers, and kind of emulate Drogheda a little bit, who do it quite well and I think do it better than us. So that's something that I would definitely like to continue to do.

"As well I would like to think that I'd like to continue my practice of being equally fair to everybody regardless of political persuasion, and I would like to think that would have been said about me a couple of years ago when I was Chairman also.

Concluding, Cllr McGahon added, "I'm delighted, I really am. It's a proud thing for me personally to be Chairperson of the Municipal District."