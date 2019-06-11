Dundalk's Cllr McGahon welcomes approval of access to Spinraza

The approval of access to Spinraza for children with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) is such welcome news for families affected, Dundalk Cllr John McGahon has said.

Cllr McGahon welcomed the decision of the HSE to approve access for Nusinersen (Spinraza) for children with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type I, II or III on an exceptional and individualised basis.

Welcoming the decision, Cllr McGahon said:

“The Minister for Health Simon Harris has confirmed the decision was made by the HSE leadership team this morning.

"This is such welcome news. Families have fought a long journey to get here but I am so pleased children will now have access to this drug.

"Minister Harris has confirmed to me there will be no delay in accessing the drug. I want to commend the families for their campaign and the HSE for approving access."

It is estimated that there are approximately 25 children living with SMA in Ireland.