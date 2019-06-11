Gardaí investigate aggravated burglary in Dundalk

Gardaí in Dundalk are investigating an aggravated burglary that took place in Dundalk overnight.

As reported by LMFM News this morning, Gardaí have launched an investigation after three men entered a house in the Toberona area, shortly before 4am.

According to LMFM, two of the men were armed with knives and one with a sledge hammer. Money and jewellery was demanded from the man who was in the house.

They then ransacked the house. The man was struck during the incident but it is understood he did not require hospital treatment.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400.