Louth councillor condemns damage to church in Castlebellingham

Sinn Féin councillor Pearse McGeough has condemned those responsible for damage caused at the local Church of Ireland in Castlebellingham.

Speaking after visiting the Church, Cllr McGeough said:

"This beautiful church and its adjacent building appear to be hang-outs for teenagers who are not respecting the fact that they are on sacred grounds.

"The entrance has had damage caused including damage to a security camera. This is not the first time I have been contacted by the Church over damage caused. In September last year, a wire guard and several panes of glass were smashed by teenagers ‘hanging out’.”

Cllr McGeough also pointed out that “the boisterousness and anti-social behaviour around the entrance area in particular is intimidating to relatives visiting their loved ones in the graveyard and they are left feeling apprehensive.”

Cllr McGeough says he will be raising this issue in particular, along with other reports he has received, with Gardaí and in the meantime is asking young people to respect the sacred grounds of the Church and not ‘hang-out’ there.

“This is a good community in Castlebellingham and we have always respected each other and live together. Let’s not let a few mindless, immature teenagers destroy that", Cllr McGeough concluded.