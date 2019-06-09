Yearly fall of over 1100 on Live Register in Louth

There were 1161 fewer people signing on the Live Register in May in Louth compared to May 2018, according to Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures released last week.

7,743 people in Louth signed on the Live Register in May 2019. This compares to 8,904 in May 2018, representing a 13% fall.

The fall in the numbers signing on in Louth however, was not as high as the fall nationally. Nationally, there has been a 15% fall in the number signing on, compared to the same time in 2018.

Looking at the figures in more detail, in Dundalk 3661 people signed on in May, compared to 4205 in May 2018.

In Ardee, 846 signed on in May, compared to 961 in May 2018, representing a fall of 12%.

Drogheda saw the largest fall in the number of people signing on, with 3,236 people, compared to 3,738 in May of last year.

According to the CSO figures, it can be seen that the greatest fall in Louth has been in those under the age of 25. Overall in Louth, there has been a fall of 23.2% in the number of under-25's signing on in Louth. Drogheda has seen the greatest fall, with 32.9% fewer people under the age of 25 signing on compared to May 2018. Ardee came next with a fall of 20.5% and Dundalk then with a fall of 15.7%.