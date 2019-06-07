Meeting next week for Cooley Peninsula Marine Litter Project

A meeting will take place next week in St Mary’s Parochial Hall in Cooley to discuss the Cooley Peninsula Marine Litter Project.

Beginning at 8pm next Thursday June 13, all are welcome to attend.

Thanks to a successful application for Fisheries Local Action Group (FLAG) funding, the Cooley community alert are now able to purchase a Quad and Trailer to commence the project.

The aim of the project is to establish a new volunteer group and share the Quad around the whole Peninsula and help to clean the coastline.

For any queries in relation to this, contact Antóin Watters on 087-4165157.