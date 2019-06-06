Call for Louth people to nominate the teachers who have most inspired them

A new national initiative, Teachers Inspire, is aiming to find out if Louth is home to some of the most inspiring teachers in Ireland.

Teachers Inspire Ireland is an initiative of Dublin City University, focused on highlighting the enormous contribution made by teachers in Irish society. It is now open for people in Louth – and across the country – to share their personal stories of how a teacher transformed their lives and/or their community.

Stories can be submitted through the teachersinspire.ie website, and can be in either written or video format. The closing date for submissions is June 30. After the closing date, a shortlist of the most compelling stories will be selected and profiled on the website.

The initiative will then culminate in the inaugural Teachers Inspire Ireland gala dinner on 27th September, at which teachers from across the country (one from each province) will be acknowledged and celebrated.

As he launched Teachers Inspire, Minister for Education and Skills, Joe McHugh TD, said:

“I welcome the development of this initiative, which acknowledges the pivotal contribution of teachers to our society. Throughout Ireland, teachers go above and beyond to give their students the best possible learning experience. They not only teach, they motivate, encourage and inspire.”

The President of DCU, and Louth native, Professor Brian MacCraith, said:

“Teachers Inspire wants to hear from Louth people about teachers who have inspired excellence, passion, imagination, creativity, compassion and courage. We hope to see a strong response from people across the county who, I’m sure, have excellent stories to tell about the teachers who inspired them.

“DCU is delighted to play a central role in the development of Teachers Inspire Ireland. This is a significant national initiative that recognises the incredible work of so many teachers in changing lives and advancing communities. It is important that exceptional teachers get the validation and recognition they deserve.”