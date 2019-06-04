Dundalk Dog Rescue annual walk taking place on Sunday, June 16

Dundalk Dog Rescue is inviting locals to join them for their Annual Sponsored Walk 2019.

The event which takes place Sunday, June 16, 2019 will see the roads packed with walkers and their four-legged friends as they take part in one of the town's most fun-filled sponsored walks.

Join Dudley (the DDR mascot) and co as the start and finish at The Spirit Store, Dundalk. Registration is only €20 and begins at 3.30pm with the walk starting at 4pm sharp.

DDR goodie bags are available for early registration but limited amounts are available! A BBQ creates the perfect ending to the day! Sponsorship cards are also available, please contact DDR'S Facebook page to request one.