67 new homes planned for Dublin Road Dundalk
Mix of houses and apartments
Plans have been lodged with Louth County Council this week seeking to construct 67 new homes on a site on the Dublin Road in Dundalk.
The application, submitted by Torca Developments Ltd, seeks to construct the homes within nine blocks at the site, ranging in height from one-four storeys.
The homes comprise of 23 one bedroom apartments; 13 two-bedroom apartments; 14 two-bedroom duplex units; seven three-bedroom duplex units; one four-bedroom duplex unit; four one-bedroom houses and five three-bedroom houses.
The application also seeks to develop new vehicular and pedestrian accesses via the Dublin Road to the south-west and Glenwood to the north, new pedestrian access via Rockfield to the north-east and Glenwood to the north of the development.
A decision is due on the application by July 25, 2019.
