"I’d love to see more businesses moving back to the town"

Niamh Carter is owner of Niamh Carter Interiors located in the picturesque village of Blackrock, she is passionate about interior design and design in general.

What’s your favourite thing about Dundalk?

There is a great sense of community spirit in Dundalk. The Tourism board are great for promoting the Ancient North East and surrounding areas. Having recently located to Blackrock from the town, the welcome we received was phenomenal. Being part of a small thriving community is very rewarding.

What would your perfect day in the local area be — and why?

My perfect day would be to have a nice long walk on the beach and stop off in one of the many cafes here in Blackrock for a bite to eat. Being near the sea has an uplifting and invigorating feeling of peacefulness.

When you’re designing all the time you’re always planning ahead, in your head - the next project, the next venture and linking in with end results. And as many people who live busy lifestyles will agree, sometimes a day spent doing very little is a day well spent.

What would you like to change about Dundalk?

I would love to see more businesses taking the leap and moving back into the centre of the town. With the new layouts proposed, it’s an ideal opportunity for new business growth for the town and for the local communities.

What annoys you about the town?

The traffic at the moment is frustrating due to the works on Clanbrassil Street. However on the positive side, it will be for the benefit of the town in the future.

What plans do you have for the rest of year?

We have a lot of exciting projects on this year locally and across the country which are keeping us busy. One job that has been on the long finger has been our website which we intend to complete and update in the coming weeks. On a personal level I will be keeping it well spent with my family.

How would you describe Dundalk people?

I am very fond of people in Dundalk and the surrounding areas. It’s lovely to walk down the street in the town and bump into someone you know who always has the time to chat. Past and present clients still call into to us for a chat and a cuppa, which is an aspect of our business that I love.

What's your favourite story you've heard about Dundalk?

In recent years the ongoing success of Dundalk FC has been fantastic. The opening of new commercial businesses in the local area is very encouraging and the work of the tourism board around the town and villages to promote community and family days out is appreciated.

What's your favourite Dundalk slang/phrase?

“Well” has to be the best known Dundalk phrases.

Do you think people in Dundalk/Louth have good taste interiors-wise?

I believe anyone embarking on new builds, renovations or up-cycling rooms have a vision.

They certainly know what they don’t want. But with today’s busy lifestyles it hard to find the time to invest in a particular look and execute it. In our business, embarking on a design journey with a client is very rewarding. It’s lovely to be on that journey where the vision from the client can be executed through our expertise and flair for design.

Have you noticed any particular trends coming through in interior design this year?

The hottest new trends for 2019 is a “less is more” approach. Reuse, recycle and make bold statements are key to this year’s looks. A common trend at the moment is the use of blush pinks, dusty browns, coppers and brass.

The use of olive greens have made a comeback, adding to it the use of grounding looks to create peace and tranquillity in the home. For this season the ever-popular Scandi look is layered up with different textures to give the look depth – creating an inviting space to retreat and switch off from the world outside.

Niamh Carter Interiors offers the complete spectrum of interior design from conception through to completion. Call Niamh on 042 93 52815 to get your interior project underway.

See: https://www.facebook.com/Niamh-Carter-Interiors-127574623929654/