"I was blown away by the love shown to us in St Louis last year after the fire"

Orla Drumgoole is a teacher at St. Louis Secondary School in Dundalk. She spoke to the Dundalk Democrat as part of our My Dundalk Life feature.

What’s your favourite thing about Dundalk?

I think it is a wonderful centre of learning for young people. There are so many secondary schools in the town, all catering to the different needs of young people, and DkIT is an amazing world class centre of excellence on our doorstep.

We are very lucky to have such a fabulous facility here. It has attracted big business to the town and now even tailors courses to suit the needs of industry. As a music teacher I must also say Music Generation Louth offers the most wonderful opportunities to the children of the area as well.

What would your perfect day in the local area be — and why?

I first saw my husband from a distance in what was then 'The Lorne Hotel' so we'd have to start in what it's now called - Mc Ateers, The Food House - with a spot of breakfast. I'd follow that with a trip to the coast - Port is one of my favourites, or I really like the Carlingford Greenway - I'm looking forward to walking the new section to Newry when it is complete. Paddy and I dated in Dundalk so it holds special memories for us always - and Mc Enteggarts was where it all began - like many a romance in those days - so we'd have to finish with a drink in there for old times’ sake.

What would you like to change about Dundalk?

I'd love to see more artwork in the Square - I loved the exhibition of stories of the children with Down Syndrome that was there a couple of summers ago - I think it is a lovely space and it would be great to see more happening there.

What annoys you about the town?

I absolutely hate to see people parking in the disabled spots - it really annoys me - they are there for people who really need them - so leave them free please!

What plans do you have for the rest of year?

I am really looking forward to the summer holidays - I have plans to spend time working on an archive of photos for school but also to spend time with Paddy and the girls. We are heading to Glengarriff in June, one of our favourite places in the world and I can't wait. Our girls are very musical and have lots of summer plans for both playing and singing so I'm looking forward to a few concerts as a proud Mammy too!

How would you describe Dundalk people?

They are loyal and passionate about their town - they support each other in every way. There is a lovely sense of community too in the different estates around town - I recently met former neighbours from Ard Easmuinn and they were as friendly and welcoming as if I had seen them only last week.

What's your favourite story you've heard about Dundalk?

I have to be honest - it is the way that people rallied to the school when the fire happened. I knew people in Dundalk were kind and caring but I was blown away by the love shown to us in St Louis last year. Local businesses could not do enough for us and everyone helped out.

What's your favourite Dundalk slang/phrase?

I'll never forget my first day at work, a blow in from Kildare, when I overheard a student call to another student to "Tell your Granny I said well" - I think I'm converted! I even say it myself now! I will admit though I find it hard to convert to calling a book a 'boook' however many times my students tell me "you're saying it wrong miss!"

What's your favourite thing about teaching?

The energy you get from young people - it keeps you vibrant and you learn from them every day. I love to meet past pupils and find out how they are getting on too. I also love that light bulb moment when you know a student has really understood something. I love extracurricular activities when teachers and students get to unite on a project together to bring it to fruition. Those are the days that last forever in our hearts.



Why do you think the Louis has always been such a popular school in Dundalk?

There's a special feeling about our school - everyone who visits comments on it - and being a 'Louis Girl' really means something to our students. I'm jealous I'm not one myself but I have three daughters who are so I feel like maybe I'm nearly one! The school has a rich tradition of educating passionate young women - it is interesting to see how many of the female candidates in this week's election are past pupils of ours.



