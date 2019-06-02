Planning sought for 81 new homes at Red Barns Road in Dundalk

A planning application was lodged with Louth County Council on Friday, seeking to develop 81 new homes at a site on the Red Barns Road in Dundalk.

The application, submitted by Wonderglade Unlimited Company, seeks permission for development on a site north of the Springfield Manor development, east of Willowdale and south of Hazel Close and includes an existing dwelling known as 'Rose Cottage' which will be refurbished as part of the proposed development.

It seeks to refurbish the existing Rose Cottage as well as construct 62 single storey and two storey dwellings, comprising 11 two-bed; 45 three-bed and six four-bed houses.

It also seeks to construct 19 apartments in a two-storey building, comprising five one-bed and 14 two-bed apartments.

A vehicular access and a dedicated pedestrian access will be provided off the Red Barns Road, according to the application, as well as provision for car and bicycle parking.

A decision is due on the application by July 25, with submissions due by July 4, 2019.