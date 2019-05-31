Louth's Breathnach fearful about rising costs of Broadband Plan

Fianna Fáil TD Declan Breathnach is fearful about the rising costs of the National Broadband Plan and says that the Government needs to think of ways of reducing those costs.

The Louth TD said:

“In a series of Parliamentary Questions I asked recently, it is not clear exactly where the estimated €3 billion is coming from. I have been told that the successful and only bidder left, Granahan McCourt will initially commit to invest a minimum level of up to €220 million including equity funding and working capital requirements.

“I also asked about the possibility of using the existing ESB infrastructure, among other possibilities.

“Broadband is an essential tool for college research, and for educational purposes in general, be it at primary, secondary or third level. It is used by many families in researching matters relating to Healthcare, be it caring for new-borns, right through to hints and back-up for families in caring for the elderly.

Deputy Breathnach continued:

“I have been contacted by numerous constituents who are precluded from working from home, because of lack of broadband. Lots of large companies are happy to allow family friendly methods of carrying out tasks by allowing and following a “work from home” scheme, and how frustrating it must be for those people who cannot avail of this because of lack of broadband.

“Suffice to say it is one of the most frequent requests for assistance from my office from highly frustrated constituents throughout rural Louth and East Meath. The provision of broadband cannot be delayed any further", concluded Deputy Breathnach.