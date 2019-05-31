Braganstown House basement in Castlebellingham to be restored to original condition

A basement in Braganstown House in Castlebellingham, dating back to 1790, is to be restored to its original condition following a decision by Louth County Council to grant the architect William Fagan permission to do so.

Owned by Louth billionaire Larry Goodman and his wife Kitty since 1971, work had been carried out in the house that was deemed to be unauthorised by Louth County Council.

The development which was approved on May 27 includes the repair, upgrade, modification and improvement works consisting of firstly retention permission for removal for the purposes of recasting of non-original plaster work and joinery to replicate originals as replaced in the 1970s and replacement of plasterboard ceilings installed in the 1990s

The refurbishment is also set to include “a lath and plaster ceiling to the entrance hall at ground floor level and on part of the landing area at first floor level." Further retention permission was sought for the "temporary removal of the front door and associated joinery for the purpose of restoration and for the reinstatement of original first floor levels in the 1860s extension areas to the house and replacement of the current steel supported staircase encased in timber”.

Larry Goodman has been making his money through the beef processing industry since 1960, including on the 700 acre farm at Braganstown House, where he rears several hundred head of cattle for beef. He founded the meat exporting business ABP Food Group and has also invested heavily in other business ventures such as Irish Agricultural Feed Co.