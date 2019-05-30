Former teacher at St. Mary’s College, Dundalk receives ASTI PJ Kennedy Award

John Englishby, a former teacher at St. Mary’s College, Dundalk, has received an award for service to the ASTI.

The PJ Kennedy Award is presented to ASTI members who have given valuable service to the union at branch level.

As a member of ASTI Dundalk Branch, John worked with teachers and schools in his area to ensure the voice of the teacher was heard at local and national level, both within the ASTI and in the wider world of education.

The award ceremony took place on Friday, May 24th in the Gresham Hotel in Dublin.