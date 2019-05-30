Louth music fans: Everything you need to know for Slane 2019

We've gathered some important information for Metallica fans heading to Slane 2019 on Saturday, July 8 to make sure you're organised for one of the biggest concerts on the Irish musical calendar.

Stage Times:

3:00pm FANGCLUB

4:00pm BOKASSA

5:15pm STIFF LITTLE FINGERS

6:45pm GHOST

8:00pm METALLICA

11:00pm CURFEW

A site map for Slane 2019

STRICTLY NO QUEUING BEFORE GATES OPENING TIME 14.00 - ALL TIMES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

This Concert is an Outdoor Event – It will take place rain, hail or shine. No readmission allowed to the show.

Please note Under 16s must be accompanied by a parent / guardian.

FOR A MORE ENJOYABLE DAY WE STRONGLY ADVISE PATRONS TO:

- ALLOW PLENTY OF TIME TO GAIN ENTRY INTO THE CONCERT - EVERYONE IS SUBJECT TO A SEARCH ENTERING THE CONCERT

- PLAN TO ARRIVE IN TIME TO CATCH THE SUPPORT ACTS AND MAKE A DAY OF IT - USE PUBLIC TRANSPORT OR CARPOOL - SEE SPECIAL DETAILS BELOW - THERE WILL BE A STRICT NO ALCOHOL POLICY ON ALL PUBLIC AND PRIVATE BUSES TRAVELLING TO THE CONCERT.

RELEVANT AUTHORITIES WILL BE ON DUTY TO ENFORCE ACCORDINGLY.

WWW.GARDA.IE FOR FULL TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT PLAN.

PUBLIC TRANSPORT FROM DUBLIN:

BOOK A TICKET IN ADVANCE TO ENSURE A SEAT ON THE CONCERT DAY

DUBLIN BUS

Depart for Slane from Western Way Dublin 7 EVERY 30 MINS FROM 11.00TO 16.00 AND RETURN AFTER THE CONCERT

Tickets priced €40 available on Ticketmaster.ie NB: ONLY AVAILABLE UNTIL JUNE 3rd

MARATHON COACH

DEPART CUSTOM HOUSE QUAY EVERY 30 MINUTES FROM 11.00 TO 16.00 & RETURN AFTER THE CONCERT

TICKETS €35 UNTIL 5th JUNE - €40 THEREAFTER www.bushiredublin.net bookings@marathontravel.ie

MATTHEWS BUS:

Leaving Dundalk at 13:30pm

Monasterboice 13:40pm

Georges Street Drogheda 14:00pm

City North Campus 14:15pm

Slane – Grasslands Parking 14:45pm

Fare Structure

Single €15

Return €25

Reserve your seat here: https://www.matthews.ie/concerts/347/Metallica-at-Slane-2019

The coach will return half an hour after the concert is over from Grasslands parking.

DRIVING TO THE CONCERT

- BOOK YOUR SPACE ONLINE - ALLOW PLENTY OF TIME - PLAN YOUR ROUTE IN ADVANCE - CHECK AA ROADWATCH - PLEASE NOTE ALL CARPARKS ARE INDEPENDENTLY

OPERATED AND PARKING CHARGES WILL APPLY. - ALLOW 20 - 30 MINUTE WALK TO VENUE

BLUE CAR PARK - N2 from North (M1 (J12)) PINK CAR PARK - M1 (J10) and N51 GREEN CAR PARK - N2 From Dublin / South RED CAR PARK - N51 from Navan (M3 (J9)) & West MUST APPROACH via N51 NAVAN to access the VIP CARPARK - VIP Customers must have a VIP CAR PARKING PASS ACCESSIBLE ENQUIRIES - Should you have any accessible queries / require an Accessible car pass please emailaccess@mcd.ie

DROP OFF & PICK UP

MUST RETURN TO RELEVANT PICK UP LOCATION BY 21.45 FOR COLLECTION AFTER THE CONCERT

PRIVATE COACH COMPANIES

THERE IS NO ROADSIDE PARKING. ALL COACHES MUST BOOK INTO A DEDICATED BUSPARK. Email transport@mcd.iewww.eventcoachparking.com/ metallica

DOWNLOAD EVNTZAPP THE FREE OFFICIAL EVENT APP WHICH WILL PROVIDE YOU WITH ALL YOUR RELEVANT EVENT INFORMATION & WHERE YOU CAN BOOK COACH AND CAR PARKING

www.evntz.app

ULSTER BUS AND TRANSLINK RUN SERVICES FROM BELFAST AND NI BUS EIREANN RUN SHUTTLE SERVICES FROM DROGHEDA AND NAVAN

www.translink.co.uk

www.buseireann.ie Download EVNTZAPP www.evntz.app to book coach tickets from other regional locations

SAFETY INFORMATION



DO...

Check www.mcd.ie for Event Travel Information.

An Garda Siochana & Event Security will operate ticket checks & searches on access to the venue.

Allow enough time for concert entry procedures, ticket checks and searches.

An Garda Siochana will operate a ZERO tolerance policy regarding alcohol consumption in public areas, any illegal criminal or anti-social behaviour.

For your safety, please co-operate with stewards / Gardai. Follow any Loudspeaker announcements.

For yours and the safety of others, please move slowly & quietly when exiting the Concert Site & co-operate with stewards’ directions.

Dress appropriately & always be prepared for the Irish weather. Bring your Wellies!

ISPCC Volunteers will be onsite selling ponchos..

Note that catering & bar facilities are available inside the venue. NO ALCOHOL OR FOOD is permitted to be brought into the venue.

Proof of Age is required for the sale of alcohol.

Official Merchandising will be available inside the grounds only.

The concert may be recorded for visual and audio broadcast.

Note location of Entry / Exit Gates, Emergency Exits, First Aid Posts and Water Points.

Wear bright clothes or luminous armbands if you are walking in the dark.

Please note there are a limited ATM facilities on site

Respect the property & privacy of residents in the vicinity of Slane Village. Patrons are also asked to have consideration for local residents and refrain from anti-social behaviour, such as on-street drinking and urinating, etc.

Patrons are advised to be aware of their own personal safety and security while attending the events They should ensure the security of personal belongings while en route to & from the venue i.e purses / wallets / tickets / Mobile Phones.

Note that if you are perceived to be intoxicated, you will be refused entry to the concert even if you hold a valid ticket. Intoxication through alcohol or drugs, antisocial behaviour, crowd surfing or moshing are not acceptable. The Promoter reserves the right to refuse admission to or remove from the venue anyone taking part in these activities without a refund



DO NOT BRING...

Aerosols / Air Horns / Alcohol / Animals (other than registered guide or hearing dogs) Audio Recorders / Any item which may reasonably be considered for use as a weapon

Large Backpacks or waistpacks

Cans / Cameras with a detachable lense or recording equipment Camping Equipment / Chinese or Sky Lanterns

Food / flagpoles / Fireworks and Flares

Garden furniture, deckchairs, fold up chairs or shooting sticks. / Glass / Go Pro’s

Illegal substances / iPads

Large Umbrellas / Flag Poles / Large chains, spiked bracelet’s or wallet chains / Light Sabers

Megaphones

No Placards or Signs of any nature

Nitrous Oxide

Portable Laser Equipment and Pens

Selfie Sticks / Smoke Canisters / Sound systems / Spray Cans

Tridents

Umbrellas / Unauthorized Professional Film or Video Equipment*

Unofficial tabards or reflective jackets *All the above items will be confiscated and will not be returned. Anyone resisting confiscation of restricted items may be evicted. STRICTLY NO FOOD OR ALCOHOL will be allowed into the Concert site. In addition you will NOT be permitted to bring any bottles or liquid containers into the concert site. There will be water drinking points at various locations throughout the concert site. Should you have any medical condition that requires you to carry liquids for medical purposes please emailcustomercare@mcd.ie with details of your condition and we will advise and assist you accordingly