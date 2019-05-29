Criminal Assets Bureau search house in Blackrock this morning

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) conducted a search operation in Co. Louth and Dublin this morning, Wednesday 29th May 2019.

Searches were conducted at a home in Blackrock, Co. Louth and at a professional premises in Dublin. The searches were conducted by the Criminal Assets Bureau, supported by local units from the Louth Division.

In excess of €83,000 has been frozen in bank accounts and in excess of €9,000 is in the custody of An Garda Síochána.

Approximately €4,000 was seized today which was concealed in the house in Co. Louth. Computer equipment and documents have also been seized and will be examined by specialist analysts in the Criminal Assets Bureau.

The operation is part of an ongoing investigation targeting an Organised Crime Group and assets obtained with the proceeds of crime. Today’s operation was a significant development in the ongoing investigation.