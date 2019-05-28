Planning sought for five new house on Castle Road in Dundalk

A planning application has been lodged with Louth County Council seeking to build five new homes at Castle Road in Dundalk.

The application, made by Mr Michael O'Neill, seeks to construct five three-storey, four bedroom dwellings as well as modify the existing boundary wall.

This application relates to a site with a protected structure, according to the details lodged with Louth County Council.

A decision is due on the application, which is at a pre-validation stage, by July 16, 2019.