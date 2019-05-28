Dundalk English teacher swaps grammar for golf

St Louis Secondary School English teacher Deirdre Smith swapped grammar for golf recently, as she embarked on securing her great success in the Irish Women's Open Stroke Play Championship at Co Louth Golf Club on May 12.

Smith secured an impressive fifth position in the championships and made the club very proud to have their own player do so well at the home championship. Smith praised the Baltray club and commented “the support I’ve gotten from Baltray is always 100% and I’m very proud to be a member of this club and I hope they are proud of me”.

A large crowd gathered at the Dundalk club to support the local sportswomen and prepared for a tension filled and exciting day and they were not disappointed, with Smith finishing best of the home players completing the week, as only one of five players under par at minus-one.

The teacher had some words of wisdom for sportspeople after the championship:

“Just keep enjoying it, if you do that you’ll have longevity but if you’re putting pressure on yourself and you’re trying to score, that’s short term, because if you don’t meet those expectations you end up giving up. If you go out to enjoy yourself, focus on what the sport offers you, the friendships, the fun, the exercise, the fresh air and the courses – you’re a winner every time”.

“I don’t go out there thinking I want to finish best of the Irish or anything, I want to go out and play the best I can play and if it goes well then so be it. I’m still enjoying playing golf, I’m still enjoying being competitive and if I wasn’t enjoying it, I wouldn’t be doing it”.

“At the end of the day I go out there because I enjoy myself, I’m not trying to prove anything, I’m not thinking about scores, I’m only thinking about enjoying it and I really enjoyed the challenge today to be honest”.

For overall winner Lili Mae Humphreys, a student from England, it was a very successful week coming out on top achieving first place just days after her win at the Welsh Women’s Open Stroke Play at Royal St. David’s.

“The aim today was to try and just make my pars and take opportunities for birdies when they came – I knew the opportunities weren’t going to be many given the wind so it was about not giving shots away.

"I did a pretty good job of that on the front nine - I hit three greens and was only one over par so I was quite impressed with myself! I hit eight greens on the back nine which helped settle me and it was a lot less stressful coming in”.

As for Smith, the local golfing hero will continue to compete and make Dundalk and St Louis proud in the future.