'In Dundalk South it's been a good day for Fine Gael' says Doyle

Dundalk South Fine Gael candidate Maria Doyle has said that the tally thus far suggests a good day for Fine Gael in Dundalk South.

Speaking to the Dundalk Democrat this afternoon, the local election candidate said:

"We've just got the final tally for Dundalk South and looking at my own vote, they have me at 1333 which is more than double my vote from 2014. So personally I'm thrilled with that.

"Overall I think in Dundalk South it's been a good day for Fine Gael. Between myself and Linus English, he's on 640 which is more than last time also.

"So, happy so far", Doyle concluded.