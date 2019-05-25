Sinn Féin candidate admits challenging day ahead

Dundalk South Sinn Féin candidate Ruairí Ó Murchú speaking to the Dundalk Democrat this afternoon, has said that today may be challenging for his own party, while acknowledging the progress made by the Green Party in this week's elections.

"It's early days yet but it doesn't look like it's a great day for us, we'll see how the day progresses", said Ó Murchú to the Dundalk Democrat.

At the most recent tally update, Ó Murchú was in fourth place in Dundalk South with 540 votes, his party colleague Tomás Sharkey in fifth with 356 votes and Anne Campbell in eighth with 241 votes.

There is a long way to go however, with just 37% of the boxes opened by 1pm.