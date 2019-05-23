Funny
Cork fan bemused by Dundalk supporting Snickers billboard outside Turners Cross
Rather brilliantly, a billboard advertising Snickers chocolate bars, which was placed on a wall adjacent to the home of Cork FC - Turners Cross, is running with the slogan: 'Nuts About Dundalk'!
Bewildered Rebels fan Emmet O Halloran spotted the funny billboard and posted it to Twitter.
Dundalk FC and Cork City faced each other just last Friday in Turners Cross, with the Lilywhites coming out 2-0 winners!
Talk about rubbing salt in the wounds... and peanuts and chocolate too.....
C'mon the town!!
Hmmmm spotted outside @Turners_Cross .... @SNICKERS @CorkCityFC @DundalkFC Mark McNutty Baby.... pic.twitter.com/MkTayWnkOY— Emmet OHalloran (@emmetohalloran) May 22, 2019
