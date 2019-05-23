Cork fan bemused by Dundalk supporting Snickers billboard outside Turners Cross

Rather brilliantly, a billboard advertising Snickers chocolate bars, which was placed on a wall adjacent to the home of Cork FC - Turners Cross, is running with the slogan: 'Nuts About Dundalk'!

Bewildered Rebels fan Emmet O Halloran spotted the funny billboard and posted it to Twitter.

Dundalk FC and Cork City faced each other just last Friday in Turners Cross, with the Lilywhites coming out 2-0 winners!

Talk about rubbing salt in the wounds... and peanuts and chocolate too.....

C'mon the town!!