Gardai make arrest in probe into alleged staged road traffic collisions
As part of ongoing investigations into alleged staged road traffic collisions, Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) conducted a search in North County Dublin and have arrested a 43-year-old man for an offence pursuant to the Civil Liabilities Act, 2004.
He is detained under the provisions of Section 4 Criminal Justice Act, 1984, as amended, at a Dublin Garda Station and can be held for up to 24 hours.
In addition and as part of the overall investigation, a search warrant was executed at a Solicitor’s office in the Dublin area.
The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow.
