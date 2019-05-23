EURO CANDIDATE PROFILES: Midlands north west

Cyril Brennan - Solidarity PBP

Healthcare is a prominent topic in the manifesto of Donegal native, and Solidarity People Before Profit candidate Cyril Brennan who is also the national coordinator of the Still Waiting Health Campaign.

Cyril believes that healthcare should be based on a person’s need and not their ability to pay and he will continue to campaign for investment in local community hospitals and primary care facilities for the implementation of Sláintecare.

Cyril will also tackle important issues such as rural regeneration, housing, the environment, unfair taxes and the problems that could arise from Brexit if there is a hard border.



Matt Carthy - Sinn Féin

Carrickmacross native and father-of-five, Matt Carthy is a current Sinn Féin MEP for the Midlands Northwest constituency and is hoping to hold onto his seat for another term so that he can “continue to fight for Ireland”.

Matt has been an active MEP for the constituency over the past five years and has fought for rural communities and defended the Irish industry. He has opposed damaging trade deals and the creation of an EU army.

He has also defended Irish sovereignty, public services and workers’ rights and, along with the Sinn Féin team in Brussels, has brought Irish interests to the heart of the Brexit process.

One of the key issues on Matt's election manifesto is Brexit and the housing crisis.



Peter Casey - Independent

Derry native and Donegal resident Peter Casey made a strong profile for himself last year when he ran in the Presidential Elections and received strong support from county Longford.

He caused a lot of controversy during his presidential campaign when he commented that Travellers should not be recognised as an ethnic minority.

And, while Mr Casey continues to stand by those comments, he says that his campaign for EU election will be much broader.

Immigration is another issue on his election manifesto. Mr Casey believes that immigration should be limited to the numbers the country can accommodate properly.

Mr Casey is also calling for more investment in rural Ireland, with internet connectivity and a better garda presence being two major issues for him.



Luke Ming Flanagan - Independent

Luke 'Ming' Flanagan has served as an Independent MEP since 2014 and previously served as a county councillor in Roscommon between 2004 and 2011.

There are a number of issues on his manifesto with Brexit topping the list.

The MMF is the EU's Multi Financial Framework or, in plain English, the budget.

The current proposed plan, Mr Flanagan said, is to move money from feeding people through the Common Agricultural Policy to a “war machine” called the European Defence Agency.

Up to €380 million per year is to be paid into the fund by Ireland and Luke 'Ming' Flanagan said that the only way he could support that if it was coming back to Ireland.



Patrick Greene - DDI

A first-time European Parliament election candidate, Patrick Greene is the leader of Direct Democracy Ireland and from Monasterboice in Co Louth.

Mr Greene also contested the local elections in 2014 in the Ardee electoral area, but polled only 124 first-preference votes. He was first elected into the position of party leader in 2015 at the Direct Democracy Ireland (DDI) EGM.

Happily married with four children, Pat is self employed as a wood worker.

His main aim going forward is to implement a new political system, to help make elected politicians more accessible to their constituents.

Pat has been very vocal in recent campaigns against property tax and water charges, something he will likely continue over the course of his campaign.



Dominic Hannigan - Labour

Born and raised in Drogheda, Dominic Hannigan represented Meath East as a TD from 2011 to 2016 and previously served as a member of both the Meath County Council and Seanan Éireann.

A former chair of the Oireachtas Committee on the Implementation of the Good Friday Agreement and of the Oireachtas Committee on European Affairs, Dominic has a degree in Civil Engineering from UCD and Masters qualifications in Transport and Finance from City University London and the University of London.

Over the course of his political career, Dominic has developed a proven track record as a campaigner for social justice and equality.

He now runs his own small business, a micro-distillery on the shores of Lough Mask, Tourmakeady, Co Mayo.



Fidelma Healy Eames - Independent

Fidelma Healy Eames is to contest the upcoming European elections as an Independent candidate.

Acting principal in a primary school in Galway, Fidelma hails from a farming background and was raised on a dairy farm in Moylough. She is a mother of two and is married to Michael Eames, a farmer.

Fidelma is a public affairs advisor and a former Fine Gael senator, where she held spokepersonships in Education & Skills, Social Protection and was a member of EU Oireachtas Affairs committee.

Her main priorities are; securing a future for rural Ireland, securing Ireland’s future post-Brexit, securing the future of farmers in terms of a fairer CAP, securing healthy futures for our youth, helping make a transition to a ‘greener’ future, securing access to European-wide insurance, to explore the potential of local banking system and securing the cultural identity of Irish citizens.



Dilip Mahapatra - Independent

Dr Dilip Mahapatra is a consultant doctor with a medical practice on Alphonsus Road in Dundalk, who recently challenged for a place on the Fianna Fáil ticket. Dr Dilip will now run as an independent.

The doctor has an impressive career history and also acted as peace commissioner in Co Louth. He served as chairman of Kalinga Academy of Social Sciences Ireland.

Dr Mahapatra hopes to represent the interests of both younger and older generations, as well as those with disabilities or without homes.

If elected, Dr Mahapatra hopes to tackle the homeless crisis, gain further funding in health related projects, encourage schemes which will help make the fishery and forestry industries more eco-friendly and profitable, whilst also finding solutions and creating more EU funded support projects and internship placements. He also hopes to support undergraduate and graduate programmes.



Mairead McGuinness - Fine Gael

One of the leading mainstays behind Fine Gael’s presence in Brussels, this will be Mairead McGuinness’ fourth successive term as an MEP if she successfully retains her seat in two weeks time.

A former TV presenter and journalist, her communication skills have been a key asset in terms of articulating topical issues surrounding rural development and concerns linked to Brexit.

McGuinness’ ability to react well under pressure has also proved a hit with supporters and Fine Gael party chiefs.

A prime example of those skills were displayed earlier this year when reprimanding Brexiteers during a heated debate in Brussels for repeatedly heckling during a debate saying, "This is not the House of Commons".

It’s also led to the Louth mother of four being elected First Vice President of the European Parliament

She is co-chair of the Parliament’s MEP Heart Group, focused on tackling heart disease through information, awareness, diet and physical activity.



Saoirse McHugh - Green Party

Growing up on Achill island, Saoirse has witnessed the disadvantages of rural life without seeing the benefits of economic growth; young people emigrating, houses left empty, farms and businesses abandoned.

As an advocate of sustainable farming she sees daily the challenges for small farmers competing within an industrial agricultural system and believes we need radical change or we could face collapse within a generation.

Having shown a keen interest in farming from a young age, Saoirse worked on various agricultural projects in Central America. After obtaining a masters in sustainable agriculture she focussed her efforts on mending Ireland's production driven culture of farming. After years of lobbying government departments through organisations such as Food Sovereignty Ireland, Seed Savers and the Organic Growers of Ireland, she had grown tired of empty promises and a government failing it's environment and it's people.

She seized an offer from the Green party to run in the European elections and has cast herself into the political spectrum.



James Miller - Independent

James Miller (66) is a proud father, grandfather, ex Defence Forces and farmer. Late into politics, he is unhappy with the current EU.

Miller served with UNIFIL in 1978, and retired in 1996, to take up farming. He has a small pedigree cattle herd and is familiar with ICBF.

Founder of PBFI, a founder member of Hemp Co-operative Ireland, Spirit of Éireann and BRUI.

Miller is a strong believer in rejuvenating rural Ireland, and is totally opposed to UN AGENDA 21. He is campaigning to develop Industrial Hemp, a national permaculture programme, a comprehensive community banking model, and a serious review of FDI, along with fairer taxes for all.

James Miller believes that constructive change is necessary. Miller believes we can do much better. He believes in informing and enlightening the Irish nation, so as to empower real and positive change for current and future generations. He says we must deliver better for our children.



Diarmuid Mulcahy - Independent

Diarmaid Mulcahy is one of seven Independent candidates hoping to clinch one of the Midland North West’s four seats in the European Parliament in a little over three weeks time.

Heavily involved in community and regional development, Diarmaid has worked at management level in a number of businesses and organisations.

Originally from the Dingle peninsula in Kerry, he currently lives in Galway city.

He has been a Member of Council for the West for 6 years and was elected Chair in Mid 2018.

He is a Former Board Member of the Western Development Commission, former Chair of Galway Community and Voluntary Forum and Chair of National Fora Chairs Network.

As well as that, Diarmaid was a Founding Vice Chair of County Galway LCDC, former Chairman of Irish Salmon Growers Association, former member of the IFA National Executive and former Chair of the Green Party National Council.



Olive O'Connor - Independent

Olive O’Connor lives in Ballinrobe, Co Mayo. She has experience and qualifications in youth work, community leadership, social innovation and healthcare advocacy.

She is a trained facilitator for chronic disease self-management and has won numerous awards, including Dragons Den investment for her work as a social entrepreneur with her health record, MediStori.

Her role in working with patients and staff in the health service has been accoladed by the former Director General of the HSE, the International Institute for Healthcare and JCI. Olive develops policies and procedures for a living.

She also has vast experience in using health services as she is a mom of four daughters who each have various chronic health conditions. Her husband had a stroke at 42, and she has experienced what it is to be a family carer. Olive is also a patient herself (albeit, a healthy one right now!)



Michael O'Dowd - Renua

A disability advocate, who previously enjoyed two stints as Mayor of Drogheda, Michael O’Dowd is Renua’s Euro election candidate in the midlands north west constituency.

Married to Audrey and a father of three, he set up the Human Rights organisation Disability Voices for Life. He has a strong track record in the voluntary sector having started two social enterprises.

An accountant by profession, Michael worked with agri-food companies along the border when he was with Enterprise Ireland.

Mr O’Dowd said he believes in the value of life from conception and will put disability rights at the heart of Europe.

Other priorities include an end to the economic apartheid that favours development within the M50 and to fight for extra support from Brussels to alleviate the impact Brexit will have on rural Ireland.



Anne Rabbitte - Fianna Fail

Fianna Fáil’s National Constituencies Committee added Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte to their midlands north west European election ticket, teaming up with Brendan Smith TD, who gained the nomination at the party’s selection convention on March 15 in the Longford Arms Hotel.

A widowed mother to three children in second level education, she has been a TD since 2016 and is FF’s spokesperson for Children & Youth Affairs and their only female European election candidate.

Ms Rabbitte worked for 25 years in financial institutions and is a qualified financial adviser. For three years, she ran a community childcare facility.

She believes the people of the West have been shelved by the delay in rolling out the National Broadband Plan.

A member of several Oireachtas Committees, Deputy Rabbitte has also warned that potential increasing childcare costs will see many families unable to meet child care fees, resulting in families relying on relatives or their wider family to care for their children while they maintain full time employment.



Brendan Smith - Fianna Fail

Independent Marian Harkin, who isn’t seeking re-election, captured the fourth and final seat in the midlands north west constituency in 2014 with 106,520 votes, just 275 more than Fianna Fáil’s Pat The Cope Gallagher.

On May 24 next, Fianna Fáil are pinning their hopes on long serving Brendan Smith, a Cavan/Monaghan TD since 1992 and Anne Rabbitte TD to reclaim a European Parliament seat for them.

A former Minister, Deputy Smith, who was canvassing in Longford last week, said he knows the inner workings of the EU through his extensive ministerial and parliamentary experience, and that he also knows the issues that need to be addressed.

He served on a range of EU Councils of Ministers and has a deep understanding of the Irish agri-food sector and the many challenges it faces.

Having served as Minister for Children, the then CEO of Barnardo’s described Deputy Smith as ‘one of the most effective Ministers for Children that the country has ever had’.



Maria Walsh - Fine Gael

Fine Gael’s 31-year-old Maria Walsh says she is determined to help advocate for the small businesses - agri and otherwise, to help bring Ireland up to speed on climate change issues, to make 2022 European Year for Mental Health, to support small farmers and advocate for local businesses.

Boston born and raised along the Mayo-Galway border in Shrule, Maria was crowned the 2014 International Rose of Tralee. The platform allowed her to visit many communities and she now lends her voice to Jigsaw Mental Health, that supports young people between the ages of 12-25 and to the Thomas Meagher Foundation. She regularly speaks to students on inclusion and what it means to be a part of ‘Today's Ireland’.