Accused of false imprisonment of Dundalk man

The State will be applying to have the case of four men accused of falsely imprisoning a local man in Drogheda transferred to Dublin, Dundalk Circuit Court was told last Friday.

Keith Boylan (25) of Park Heath, Grangerath, Drogheda, Co. Meath, Josh Boylan (21) of Moneymore, Drogheda, Co. Louth; Dean Thornton (21) of Beechwood Drive, Marley's Lane, Drogheda and John McGahon (19) of Hawthorn Close, St. Laurence’s Park, Drogheda each face two identical charges.

It's alleged they assaulted a 21 year old Dundalk man causing him harm and falsely imprisoned him on the same date, at Moneymore, Drogheda on November 11th last year.

Prosecutor Kevin Segrave told Judge Martina Baxter that the State Solicitor for County Louth Fergus Mullen had received instructions to make an application under Section 32 of the Court and Court Officers Act 1995 to seek an order transferring proceedings to Dublin Circuit Court.

The case was adjourned to the fourth of June.