Go ahead given for student accommodation to be constructed at Dundalk service station

Conditional planning permission has been granted by Louth County Council for a refurbishment, to include student accommodation, at the Topaz Service Station (now Circle K) on the Dublin Road.

The applicant, Niall Clarke Oils, sought to demolish part of the existing commercial stores and construct a single storey ground floor extension to the existing retail shop for use as a sit down deli, food preparation area & stoarage area.

It also sought to change the use of part of the existing first floor area from commercial storage to student accommodation, which would include five bedrooms with communal kitchen/living and ancillary facilities, along with a new external access to first floor area.

The application had been made in July of last year, but further info was requested on August 24, 2018. With the receipt of the further information on February 22, a decision was made on the application on March 14.