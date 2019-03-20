Dundalk FC supports Daffodil Day this Friday

Daffodil Day 2019 takes place Friday March 22 and Dundalk FC are doing their part for this worthy cause.

The club are inviting people to buy a daffodil in Oriel Park to have a chance of winning a great prize.

Anyone who donates €3 for a daffodil pin badge, available from the office at Oriel Park only on Friday, will be entered into a raffle with a chance to win a €50 voucher for the Club Shop at Oriel Park.

Daffodil Day is the Irish Cancer Society’s biggest fundraiser, taking place each year in March and raising millions of euro to support cancer patients and their loved ones by providing free advice and support, as well as by funding life-saving cancer research.