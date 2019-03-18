Search continuing for missing woman in Carlingford

The search for a missing mum of three in Carlingford is continuing today in the north Louth village.

Members of various rescue organisations have been involved in the search for Ruth Maguire from early light this morning.

Local Gardai, Irish Coastguard, Greenore Coastguard, Mourne Mountain Rescue, Dundalk Sub Aqua, Kilkeel RNLI, Clogherhead Coast Guard and Clogherhead RNLI are all involved.

Ruth Maguire (30) was on a hen party in the north Louth village at the weekend, but has not been seen since 11.30pm on Saturday night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlingford gardai on 042 937 3102.