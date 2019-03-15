New dates for Irish Sprint Cup and Ladies Day at Dundalk Stadium

This year Dundalk Stadium’s flagship summer fixtures will take place in the coming weeks due to a change in horse race scheduling, according to details released today by Dundalk Stadium.

The BarOneRacing.com Irish Sprint Cup Final 2019 will take place on Friday 29th March after evening horse racing from approx. 5.45pm, this event usually takes place in August.

This exciting race sees the fastest sprinters in the country competing for the top prize of €20,000. With live music after racing from The Long Riders it is a night not to be missed.

Marshes Shopping Centre Ladies Day takes place on Sunday 14th April, on the cusp of the Easter holidays.

Afternoon horse racing is followed by live music from popular live band, Sugartown Road.

The afternoon’s best dressed ladies will be judged by top fashion bloggers Funky Fashion Frolics and Rosie Kirk Make Up Artist.

There is a top prize valued at €3,000 and the addition of a Best Dressed Gentleman who will be awarded a €500 prize. The afternoon is complimented by kids activities so the whole family can enjoy the event.

Dundalk Stadium will be launching a series of events for the summer months on Ladies Day bringing an exciting addition to greyhound race nights.