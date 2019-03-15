Ó'Fiaich students winners at Louth Student Enterprise Awards

An entrepreneurial idea conceived by three O'Fiaich College students at the beginning of the year, led them to set up their own company and win a prestigious award at this year's Student Enterprise Awards.

At the beginning of the year Chloe Stewart, Carla Stewart and Niamh Tuite decided to set up and run their own company for the year ahead.

Muggz is the name of the company the girls founded, which sells personalised mugs. They bought plain white mugs and ceramic markers and personalised each mug to each individual order. The mugs were then filled with sweet treats and wrapped up tied with a bow.

Happy with their product, the girls decided to enter into the student enterprise awards.

The girls made it to the county finals on March 5 in the Carrickdale Hotel.

Everyone at O'Fiaich College were delighted to hear that they won the prestigious award for Best Entrepreneurial Spirit in the Senior Category in Louth.

Well done to all on a fantastic achievement!