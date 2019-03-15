Top Irish historian Diarmaid Ferriter to give talk in Dundalk

Diarmaid Ferriter, Ireland's well-known twentieth-century historian and Professor of Modern Irish History at UCD is to give a talk this coming Thursday (21st) at St Vincent's School in Dundalk at 8 p.m.

The title of his talk is 'The Border: The Legacy of a Century of Anglo-Irish Politics' also the title of his recent published book in February by Profile books.

This talk is jointly hosted by the County Museum and The Co Louth Archaeological and Historical Society. Who knows what the coming year will hold for the border never mind the next hundred years?

Separately Donal Hall is to give a talk at the County Museum on Wednesday evening (20th) at 8 p.m. on the aftermath of the Revolution in Louth (1924-44).

Full details of this talk are available from the County Museum.