Louth schools wearing 'Lots of Socks' for World Down Syndrome Day

Schools and creches across Louth are getting all set to wear "Lots of Socks" next week, an awareness campaign Down Syndrome Centre North East are taking part in to highlight World Down Syndrome Day(WDSD), happening on Thursday March 21.

So far seven national schools, three preschools and Louth County Council are taking part in the campaign.

On World Down Syndrome day people are invited to wear “lots of socks" that are, in the words of the local branch, "the funkier and more colorful the better!"

The "Lots of Socks” campaign represents the extra chromosome that people with Down Syndrome have and is internationally recognised to raise awareness about Down Syndrome.

The date for WDSD being the 21st day of the 3rd month, was selected to signify the uniqueness of the triplication (trisomy) of the 21st chromosome which causes Down syndrome.

Events on WDSD help raise awareness of what Down Syndrome is, what it means to have Down Syndrome, and how people with Down syndrome play a vital role in our lives and communities.

Along with Louth County Council, the schools and preschools taking part so far are:

Preschools

Woddlers and Toddlers, Omeath

Wendy House preschool, Riverstown

Rachels Room, Hackballscross



Schools

Scoil Naomh Cholmcille, Tullydonnell, Togher

St Olivers NS Carlingford

St Malachy's, Anne st, Dundalk

Kilcurley NS, Kilcurley

Monksland Ns, Grange, Carlingford

St Nicholas NS, Dundalk

Scoil Bride, Hackballscross

Find out more about what is happening in Louth on World Down Syndrome Day on the Down Syndrom Centre North East Facebook page here

To find out more about World Down Syndrome Day visit here