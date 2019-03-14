Down Syndrome Centre North East
Louth schools wearing 'Lots of Socks' for World Down Syndrome Day
World Down Syndrome Day is on Thursday 21 March
Schools and creches across Louth are getting all set to wear "Lots of Socks" next week, an awareness campaign Down Syndrome Centre North East are taking part in to highlight World Down Syndrome Day(WDSD), happening on Thursday March 21.
So far seven national schools, three preschools and Louth County Council are taking part in the campaign.
On World Down Syndrome day people are invited to wear “lots of socks" that are, in the words of the local branch, "the funkier and more colorful the better!"
The "Lots of Socks” campaign represents the extra chromosome that people with Down Syndrome have and is internationally recognised to raise awareness about Down Syndrome.
The date for WDSD being the 21st day of the 3rd month, was selected to signify the uniqueness of the triplication (trisomy) of the 21st chromosome which causes Down syndrome.
Events on WDSD help raise awareness of what Down Syndrome is, what it means to have Down Syndrome, and how people with Down syndrome play a vital role in our lives and communities.
Along with Louth County Council, the schools and preschools taking part so far are:
Preschools
- Woddlers and Toddlers, Omeath
- Wendy House preschool, Riverstown
- Rachels Room, Hackballscross
Schools
- Scoil Naomh Cholmcille, Tullydonnell, Togher
- St Olivers NS Carlingford
- St Malachy's, Anne st, Dundalk
- Kilcurley NS, Kilcurley
- Monksland Ns, Grange, Carlingford
- St Nicholas NS, Dundalk
- Scoil Bride, Hackballscross
Find out more about what is happening in Louth on World Down Syndrome Day on the Down Syndrom Centre North East Facebook page here
To find out more about World Down Syndrome Day visit here
