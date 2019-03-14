Irish dancing banned from Louth St Patricks Day parade for 'safety reasons'

Irish dancing has been cut from the St Patrick's Day parade in Drogheda this year for "safety reasons".

Gymnasts have also been banned from taking part in the Paddy's day parade which takes place this Sunday.

Chairperson of the Co Louth parade, Anthony Lynch said that the dancing would cause delays along the route and says that the parade committee was advised to make these changes by gardai.

Speaking to the Drogheda Leader Mr Lynch said: "The dancing led to long delays, with many people thinking the parade had finished before it had.

"This will hopefully help with the speed of the marchers by not allowing dancers.

"It's unfortunate as people do enjoy watching the Irish dancers and other dance schools. It's out of our hands at this stage."